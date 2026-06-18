EVENTS TODAY IN BERLIN

You don't want to spend the evening on the couch again? Do you like going out in Berlin, but don't always know where to go? In a modern city like Berlin, it's almost impossible to keep track of all the events - no worries, we'll do it for you.

No matter what the temperature, whether it's cloudy, windy or rainy, whether you prefer to go out in Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain or Mitte. From RAW Gelände to Kulturbrauerei - event calendars are often bursting at the seams, but the real insiders and highlights are often hard to find. So how nice would it be to get at least three carefully researched, high-quality event tips for Berlin every day?

Welcome to Rausgegangen in Berlin. Whatever is happening today, whether it's theater, a guest list for a concert, musical, exhibition, pop festival without admission, comedy or museum - we know about it and so do you. We research all the events in Berlin and then suggest the ones we think are the best. Carefully selected, incorruptible - every day. We recommend the best concerts, we know where the beer tastes best, which beer garden offers the most relaxed seating and which gallery exhibits the most interesting young artists. Our Berlin Picks of the Day are a new best-of album of the cultural scene every day. Whether it's a party, street art gallery or flea market, no event in Berlin is too small, crazy or niche for us to include in our Picks of the Day. What we recommend in the end depends on our editors. If your event suits us, there's a good chance you'll find it on our website. Rausgegangen is your personal friend and advisor when it comes to organizing your afternoon, evening or night out. You want to go out in Berlin today? Then let's go!