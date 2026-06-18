EVENTS TODAY IN BERLIN

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Today Tomorrow Weekend

Be honest: When was the last time you went somewhere you'd never been before? ✨ - SARAH

Tagestipps - Veranstaltungen heute in Berlin

PICK OF THE DAY
Tanzen3000 x Tag der Clubkultur

Today, 06. Okt | 17:30

Tanzen3000 x Tag der Clubkultur

Beate Uwe

16,95 to 33,50 €

Party
PICK OF THE DAY
TAG DER CLUBKULTUR Festivalwoche

Today, 06. Okt | 10:00

TAG DER CLUBKULTUR Festivalwoche

Berlin

0-45€

Festivals
PICK OF THE DAY
SOUNDCHECK - Das Musikquiz

Today, 06. Okt | 19:30

SOUNDCHECK - Das Musikquiz

FluxBau

8,00 €

Shows & Performances
PRESENTED
LOLLA BERLIN – Lineup Leak Session

Today, 06. Okt | 17:00

LOLLA BERLIN – Lineup Leak Session

HVV Store

Free admission

Concerts & Music
PICK OF THE DAY
BUCHBOX! Kochbuchpremiere mit Sissi Chen: Eating in Taiwan

Today, 06. Okt | 19:30

BUCHBOX! Kochbuchpremiere mit Sissi Chen: Eating in Taiwan

Pfefferberg Haus13

16,00 to 18,00 €

Spoken word
PRESENTED
Pip Millett

Today, 06. Okt | 20:00

Pip Millett

Säälchen

36,00 €

Concerts & Music
PICK OF THE DAY
After Work // Lebensmittel retten bei der Berliner Tafel

Today, 06. Okt | 17:00

After Work // Lebensmittel retten bei der Berliner Tafel

Berliner Tafel e.V.

Free admission

Active & Creative

News in Berlin - Blog

Events to combat loneliness in Berlin - how to meet new people
Events to combat loneliness in Berlin - how to meet new people
by Sarah 18.06.2026
What's happening in October 2026? - Events in Berlin
What's happening in October 2026? - Events in Berlin
by Wenke 21.09.2026
"United, Let's Move" is making waves. Urban Sports Club gets you moving. 🏃
"United, Let's Move" is making waves. Urban Sports Club gets you moving. 🏃
by Lisa 22.09.2026
Sponsored
THIS STAGE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU TO FILL IT
THIS STAGE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU TO FILL IT
by Wenke 23.09.2026
Culinary Delights as Cultural Entertainment: Why the KulturKaufhaus Is the Most Exciting Food Spot in Berlin-Mitte This Fall
Culinary Delights as Cultural Entertainment: Why the KulturKaufhaus Is the Most Exciting Food Spot in Berlin-Mitte This Fall
by Lisa -
Sponsored

Neue Leute kennenlernen? 💜

Komm am 05.11. zu SPEED FRIENDING und schließ neue Freundschaften! 🤝

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Lotteries in Berlin

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Tickets in Berlin

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Berlin Animation Festival 2026

Party in Berlin

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CLUB CULTURE DAY

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Concerts & Music in Berlin

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Markets in Berlin

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Theater in Berlin

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Shows & Performances in Berlin

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Exhibitions in Berlin

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Spoken in Berlin

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Food & Drinks in Berlin

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Active & Creative in Berlin

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Celebrations & Festivals in Berlin

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Sport in Berlin

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Movies in Berlin

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Children & Families in Berlin

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Available at any time in Berlin

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Locations in Berlin
Cinema
Babylon Kreuzberg
Cinema
Rollberg
Club
OXI
Museum
Museumsinsel Berlin
Venue
Schloss Charlottenburg
Theater
Staatsoper Unter den Linden
Public Space
Volkspark Friedrichshain
Public Space
Gendarmenmarkt Berlin
Deutsches Technikmuseum
Museum
KÖRPERWELTEN Berlin / Dauerausstellung / Täglich von 9 bis 19 Uhr geöffnet
Museum
PETRI Berlin. Entdecke die Archäologie
Venue
Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung
Museum
Berlinische Galerie
Museum
Berlin Museum: Ephraim-Palais
Museum
Berlin Museum: Knoblauchhaus
Museum
Berlin Museum: Nikolaikirche
Museum
Bode-Museum
Other
Detektiv-Trail Berlin
Museum
Deutsches Historisches Museum
Gallery
Errant Sound
Museum
Friedrichswerdersche Kirche
Museum
Hamburger Bahnhof - Nationalgalerie der Gegenwart
Museum
Jüdisches Museum Berlin
Museum
Kulturforum Berlin
Museum
Kunstbibliothek
Museum
Kunstgewerbemuseum
Museum
Madame Tussauds Berlin
Museum
Museum Barberini
Museum
Museum Europäischer Kulturen
Museum
Neues Museum

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EVENTS TODAY IN BERLIN

WELCOME TO RAUSGEGANGEN IN BERLIN.

You don't want to spend the evening on the couch again? Do you like going out in Berlin, but don't always know where to go? In a modern city like Berlin, it's almost impossible to keep track of all the events - no worries, we'll do it for you.

No matter what the temperature, whether it's cloudy, windy or rainy, whether you prefer to go out in Kreuzberg, Friedrichshain or Mitte. From RAW Gelände to Kulturbrauerei - event calendars are often bursting at the seams, but the real insiders and highlights are often hard to find. So how nice would it be to get at least three carefully researched, high-quality event tips for Berlin every day?

Welcome to Rausgegangen in Berlin. Whatever is happening today, whether it's theater, a guest list for a concert, musical, exhibition, pop festival without admission, comedy or museum - we know about it and so do you. We research all the events in Berlin and then suggest the ones we think are the best. Carefully selected, incorruptible - every day. We recommend the best concerts, we know where the beer tastes best, which beer garden offers the most relaxed seating and which gallery exhibits the most interesting young artists. Our Berlin Picks of the Day are a new best-of album of the cultural scene every day. Whether it's a party, street art gallery or flea market, no event in Berlin is too small, crazy or niche for us to include in our Picks of the Day. What we recommend in the end depends on our editors. If your event suits us, there's a good chance you'll find it on our website. Rausgegangen is your personal friend and advisor when it comes to organizing your afternoon, evening or night out. You want to go out in Berlin today? Then let's go!

OUR TEAM